Kai E. Holden, 51, of Berkley St. passed away at home on Sunday May 3, 2020. Born in Bellefonte, PA on December 20, 1968, he was the son of Christiane (Andersen) Holden of Florence and the late Elton J. Holden. He studied architecture at Temple University in Philadelphia. Celebrating over a year of sobriety, Kai had a renewed spirit for life, powered by his passion for art and his photography. Besides his mother, Kai is survived by his sister Kim Whitworth of Belmont, MA, his brother Kevin Holden and niece Lilly of Cologne, Germany, nephews Andy and Tim Whitworth of Waltham, MA and many loved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services for Kai will be announced at a later date. Donations in Kai's memory may be sent to GRIT House, 20 Wilbraham Ave., Springfield 01109, Attn: Marcus Garner. The Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton is in charge of arrangements.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413) 587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store