Kai E. Holden
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kai's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kai E. Holden, 51, of Berkley St. passed away at home on Sunday May 3, 2020. Born in Bellefonte, PA on December 20, 1968, he was the son of Christiane (Andersen) Holden of Florence and the late Elton J. Holden. He studied architecture at Temple University in Philadelphia. Celebrating over a year of sobriety, Kai had a renewed spirit for life, powered by his passion for art and his photography. Besides his mother, Kai is survived by his sister Kim Whitworth of Belmont, MA, his brother Kevin Holden and niece Lilly of Cologne, Germany, nephews Andy and Tim Whitworth of Waltham, MA and many loved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services for Kai will be announced at a later date. Donations in Kai's memory may be sent to GRIT House, 20 Wilbraham Ave., Springfield 01109, Attn: Marcus Garner. The Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton is in charge of arrangements.

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413) 587-0044

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to Christa, Kai's mother and his family and friends. Kai will now share his gifts with God and all the angels in heaven. Kai truly had grit!!, with love to all, John and Ella
Ella Smolenski
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved