Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407

Kaia died peacefully on August 20, surrounded by family and friends, after years of medical challenges and severe pain. Despite her ongoing physical challenges, she lived with abundant grace and humor.



Kaia's childhood was filled with travel and adventure; she travelled to Sweden, Jamaica, the Virgin Islands, as well as a cross-country road trip.



Kaia's love of animals was primary. While cats were her supreme source of joy, she also spent years riding horses, and even swam with dolphins. Music was a deep and essential source of comfort and pleasure to Kaia. It was a must for her daily existence. She attended many concerts and was able to meet several of her musical idols. These were some of her peak experiences.



Kaia's life was beautifully enhanced by her caregivers at 915 North Pleasant Street. With hard work and compassion, they delivered joy, wit and love that fed her spirit and soothed her soul. Kaia weathered her losses with profound dignity and courage. Her compassion for others never wavered. Kaia was feisty and funny.



She will be dearly missed by her parents Jinny and Keijo, her brother Mikko (her favorite person), her aunts Janis and Marcia, her cousins Jaron, Maya, and Kenyon, and from Sweden her grandparents Tapani and Anna-Liisa and her uncle Kari. In addition to her biological family, she will be missed by a large community of people who loved her.



Services will be held Sunday August 25th, 10:00 am at the JCA 742 Main St. Amherst, followed by burial at the JCA cemetery, 222 Leverett Rd. Shutesbury.



Donations in Kaia's name can be made to the Dakin Animal Shelter 163 Montague Rd. Leverett, Ma. 01054



Memorial register at

