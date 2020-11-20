Karen Dragon of Bloomington, MN is now at peace after the life-long challenges of living with Marfan Syndrome. Karen entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN surrounded, in person and virtually, by family and friends.
Karen was born in Northampton, MA on November 9, 1955. Upon graduation from the University of Massachusetts, Karen packed her car and drove to Minneapolis, MN to begin her career as a Food Scientist. Karen's successful career in food science was matched only by the passion and love she had for her birds. She volunteered many hours at Parrot Rescue Services in White Bear Lake, MN, as well as caring for her own amazon parrots and cockatiels. She was surrounded by her bird companions for many years.
In 2012, Karen received the gift of life by becoming the recipient of a donated heart. She was grateful for her second chance at life and was always appreciative for the donor and their family.
Karen's last few years were met with many health challenges, but with no surprise to those who knew her, she persevered with grace and strength.
Karen is survived by her parents, Walter & Emily Dragon of Florence, MA. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Laurel & Dan Curylo of Northampton, MA and her brother and sister-in-law Alan & Barb Dragon of Camas, WA. Also left to share her memories are her 2 nieces: Elisabeth (Curylo) Hutchins and husband Jason Hutchins with their children Michaela and Ben of Bolton, MA and her niece Lindsay Curylo of Burlington, MA
Karen will be buried at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Hatfield, MA following a private service. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date when it is safe for her family and friends to gather in her memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.czelusniakfuneralhome.com
.
Donations in Karen's name can be made to Parrot Rescue Services, 4707 Highway 61 North #243, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. www.parrotrescueservices.org