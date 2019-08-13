Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen "Sue" LoBello. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish King St. Northampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Suzanne "Sue" LoBello died peacefully on August 7, 2019 in Dallas, TX. She was born on November 11, 1946 in Adak, the Aleutian Islands, Alaska to Horace and Fay Martin. Beloved wife for 50 years of Joseph LoBello, mother of Mark LoBello and his wife Meagan of Winchester, MA, Kara and Camber Hayman of Garland, TX, and Kimberly Cohen and her husband Ira Cohen of Chicopee, MA. Beloved grandmother of Kaitlyn Petty and Jake Hayman, Julia and Alexandra LoBello and Lillian Cohen. She leaves her sister Kathleen Martin of Lakeside, OR, her brother John and his wife Sammye of Lake Palestine, TX, and her brother Tom and his wife Luann of Lakewood, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Timothy Martin of Dallas, TX.



Sue grew up in a career Air Force family and moved every two years ultimately to Westover Air Force Base. She went to work at the Third National Bank in Springfield as executive assistant where she met her future husband Joe LoBello. Subsequently, she worked in real estate as Director of Relocation Services.



In retirement, she traveled extensively throughout Europe, South American and the Far East with family and friends. She visited her favorite destination, Italy, four times. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed live theater. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up each summer at the family home at Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, ME. Heavily involved in community activities, she served as President of the Board of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. She served on several boards including the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts where she chaired the College Scholarship Fund Program, Girls Inc. and Friends of the Fine Arts Center.



Calling hours for Sue will be held from 2-6PM on Sunday, August 18th at Czelusniak Funeral Home located at 173 North Street, Northampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish on King St. in Northampton at 10:30AM on Monday, August 19th. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

