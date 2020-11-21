1/
Karen Louise Lowinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen L. Lowinski, 76, went home to Christ on November 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Karen was born to the late Harold and Frances (Peterson) Dressel in Northampton and raised in Florence, Mass. She was educated in Northampton schools. She worked at Pro Brush for many years, creating many friendships. Karen loved music and playing the piano for church, both at Faith Baptist Church in Florence, MA, and Bible Baptist Church in Port Richie, FL. Her musical talent will be greatly missed by her church and family. Karen had a great love for family, whether it was her naturally born or by the luck and love of marriage. She truly loved her church family and the fellowship and sharing the gospel of Christ. Karen's musical talent helped with many musical aspects of the church including the choir, and cantatas, and loved participating in Vacation Bible School, taking many pictures. Karen had many talents that will be greatly missed by all of those that have known her and love her.

Karen is survived by her loving husband Ernest Lowinski, her daughter and spouse Kimberly and Scott Soutra of Southampton, Ernest's children and spouses, Ernest Jr., Virginia and Michael Brown of Westfield, Michael and Jeanne Lowinski of Chester, her sister-in-law Elaine Dressel of Florence, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Karen was predeceased by her brothers Kenneth, William, and Franklin Dressel, and her sons Glade and Clarke Hall.

There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A burial will be planned in the future at the family's convenience. If you so choose\, memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity in Karen's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
18 Adams Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-5321
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 21, 2020
RIP Aunt Karen. Memories of you playing the organ on Christmas Eve will stay with me forever. Love you always ❤
Christy
Family
November 21, 2020
Kim she was a special woman. I will always remember her laugh and smile. She had such a zest for life. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Cyndie Henderson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved