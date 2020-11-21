Karen L. Lowinski, 76, went home to Christ on November 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Karen was born to the late Harold and Frances (Peterson) Dressel in Northampton and raised in Florence, Mass. She was educated in Northampton schools. She worked at Pro Brush for many years, creating many friendships. Karen loved music and playing the piano for church, both at Faith Baptist Church in Florence, MA, and Bible Baptist Church in Port Richie, FL. Her musical talent will be greatly missed by her church and family. Karen had a great love for family, whether it was her naturally born or by the luck and love of marriage. She truly loved her church family and the fellowship and sharing the gospel of Christ. Karen's musical talent helped with many musical aspects of the church including the choir, and cantatas, and loved participating in Vacation Bible School, taking many pictures. Karen had many talents that will be greatly missed by all of those that have known her and love her.
Karen is survived by her loving husband Ernest Lowinski, her daughter and spouse Kimberly and Scott Soutra of Southampton, Ernest's children and spouses, Ernest Jr., Virginia and Michael Brown of Westfield, Michael and Jeanne Lowinski of Chester, her sister-in-law Elaine Dressel of Florence, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Karen was predeceased by her brothers Kenneth, William, and Franklin Dressel, and her sons Glade and Clarke Hall.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A burial will be planned in the future at the family's convenience. If you so choose\, memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity
in Karen's name.