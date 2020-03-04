Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Tozloski. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Northampton, January 12,1952, the daughter of Edward and Freddie Lee (Brunt) Tozloski. She grew up in Sunderland, educated in Sunderland Elementary School and graduated from Frontier Regional High School in the Class of 1971. She continued her education in Boston for Infant and Home Health Care. In her early years she lived in Middletown,N.Y. and worked in administration at the Otisville Correctional Facility for over 10 years. She then became Activities Director at the Loomis Villgae Retirement Community in South Hadley, MA. She volunteered at the Sunderland Congregational Church.



She is survived by a sister Holly Tozloski of Stowe, VT. , a brother Barre Tozloski and his wife Liz of Sunderland. Another sister Jayne Tozloski pre-deceased her. Survived by 2 nieces, Kelly Shaw and husband Virgil and their daughter Madison Shaw of Stowe, VT. And Melissa Fahey , her husband Tyler and their children Wynne and Wyatt Fahey of Ipswich,MA. Nephews Blake Gorey and his wife Kara, their children Benjamin and Bridget Gorey of Sunderland. Luke Gorey of South Deerfield. Also survived by a large circle of friends.



A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held in the spring. Donations in her memory may be made to the Sunderland Congregational Church, Main Street, Sunderland, Mass. 01375. There are no calling hours.



Expressions of Sympathy are available at:

