Katelyn "Katie" Alexander, 32, died in her Mother's arms at Cooley Dickinson Hospital after a lifelong battle with multiple health conditions. She was born in Northampton and has spent the last 20 years in Southampton. Katie was a graduate of Frontier Regional High School, she was a longtime employee of Big E's Supermarket in the Bakery Department and also a volunteer member of the Easthampton Fire Department working in the administrative office. Her unique ability to touch peoples' lives was evident in the number of friends she made through the work that brought her life to others.



Katie loved the beach, vacationing with her family in Maine, Cape Cod, New Hampshire, The Outer Banks, Virginia Beach and Florida. Being active, she loved horseback riding, swimming, riding her own ATV, watching Hallmark movies, shopping with her Mom, gardening and photography. She enjoyed the time she spent with her Dad hunting. Katie was a member of the local 4-H club for ten years. She also dedicated a lot of her time making arts and crafts, also making gifts and cards for her friends and family.



Family meant the world to Katie she will be dearly missed by her mother Donna ( Hutton) Alexander with whom she lived in Southampton and also her father David T. Alexander of Westhampton her brother Todd D. Alexander and his wife Becky of Westhampton and her sister Jillian Grygorzewicz and her husband Gabe of Easthampton along with her grandfather Jerry Hutton. She leaves behind her beloved dog and best friend Miley and her pet bunny Daisy. She also leaves her nephews Christopher and Cooper and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, friends and coworkers.



She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother Carol (Lipski) Hutton and her paternal grandparents Douglass B. Alexander and Jane (Burgielewicz) Alexander.



All are welcome to attend calling hours on Wednesday, June 17th at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton, MA from 4-7 pm all attending are asked to please wear a mask and social distance. A committal service will be held on Thursday, all are welcome to attend at Brookside Cemetery at 12 noon. Donations in addition to any flowers sent, may be made to the Easthampton Fire Department Ambulance Fund.



