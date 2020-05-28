Katherine A. (Cote) Hebert, 77, of Northampton, passed away Friday May 15th at Highview of Northampton. Born in Holyoke, MA October 5, 1942, she was the daughter of late Norman and Anne (Fallon) Cote. She was educated in Northampton schools and was a graduate of Northampton High School. Katherine worked as a layaway clerk for K-Mart for many years, retiring in 1992. She was a Communicant of the former Sacred heart Church, now St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. She enjoyed needle pointing and was an avid bowler. Katherine is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ronald H. Hebert, her daughters Lisa Kern of Tennessee, and Janine Desgres of North Adams, and her 3 grandchildren Nicholas, Ben and Emily. A Memorial Service for Katherine will be held at a later date. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge with arrangements.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413) 587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store