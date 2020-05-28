Katherine A. Hebert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine A. (Cote) Hebert, 77, of Northampton, passed away Friday May 15th at Highview of Northampton. Born in Holyoke, MA October 5, 1942, she was the daughter of late Norman and Anne (Fallon) Cote. She was educated in Northampton schools and was a graduate of Northampton High School. Katherine worked as a layaway clerk for K-Mart for many years, retiring in 1992. She was a Communicant of the former Sacred heart Church, now St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. She enjoyed needle pointing and was an avid bowler. Katherine is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ronald H. Hebert, her daughters Lisa Kern of Tennessee, and Janine Desgres of North Adams, and her 3 grandchildren Nicholas, Ben and Emily. A Memorial Service for Katherine will be held at a later date. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge with arrangements.

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413) 587-0044

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved