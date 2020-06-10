Katherine Bilski, 34, of Holyoke, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6th at Baystate Medical Center. She was born in Northampton on December 2, 1985 to the late Richard S. Bilski and to Rebecca (Trombly) Bilski. Katie was a graduate of Easthampton High School, class of 2004. After high school, she attended Westfield State College where she received her bachelor's degree in criminal justice all while working for the post office.
Katie loved the outdoors; she grew up camping with family and friends. She enjoyed playing softball and danced for most of her younger years. She had a distinctive talent of finding four leaf clovers: spotting them in a blink of an eye. She would always hand them out to everyone... rarely keeping one for herself. She was her sister Jessica's shadow, always following her around, wanting to do what her big sister was doing. Katie loved unconditionally, she had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone. But most of all, she adored her 3 beautiful girls, always taking pictures of them and sharing with all to see. She will be greatly missed by her oldest daughter, Maya.
She is survived by her daughters; Maya Pajak, Payton and Angelique Bruno, her mother; Rebecca Bilski of Easthampton, her brother; Phillip and his wife Kerry of Easthampton, her sisters; Jessica DeSousa and her husband Dave of Chicopee, Kimberly Brodeur of Pittsfield, her partner, Elvin Bruno of Holyoke, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
All services will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maya Pajak, Florence Savings Bank, 85 Main Street, Florence, MA 01062. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.