Katherine (Gesiorek) Buckowski, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at Mt. St. Vincent Nursing Home in Holyoke, MA at the age of 96.



She was born in Hadley, MA on June 8, 1923 to the late Joseph and Mary (Wanczyk) Gesiorek. Katherine attended school in Northampton. She worked as a seamstress at Lesnow's Manufacturing in Easthampton for 23 years. She retired in 1985 but remained active with farming. Katherine grew flowers and vegetables and also had a seasonal wreath business for over 40 years. She had lived in Hatfield since 1956.



Katherine had a strong faith as well as a strong work ethic and was devoted to her family. Katherine was proud of her Polish heritage and enjoyed cooking and gardening. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Sunday dinners were always special. She looked forward to cooking for her family and visits from her children and grandchildren.



She was a communicant of the former Holy Trinity Church in Hatfield.



She is predeceased by her husband Chester Buckowski, her daughter Marion Diggins and son Chester as well as four sisters, Victoria, Nellie, Nora and Lena and three brothers, Joseph, Louis and John.



She is survived by her son Paul (Nancy) of Chicopee, Thomas (Elaine) of Easthampton, David of Hatfield and daughters Margaret/Terry of Easthampton, Cynthia of Amherst and Patricia Maguffin (Daniel) of Mashpee. She is also survived by a sister Martha Rogaleski of Easthampton, several nieces and nephews, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



A Calling Hour will be held Wed. from 8:30-9:30 am at the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME, followed by a Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church in Hatfield at 10 am. Burial will be in the springtime at Calvary Cemetery.

