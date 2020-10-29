1/1
KATHLEEN E. (WRIGHT) O'CONNELL
Kathleen "Kay" Ellen (Wright) O'Connell, 85, died peacefully at home in Williamsburg, Massachusetts on October 27, 2020. She was born in Northampton on November 25, 1934 to the Late Edward and Mary (Faulkner) Wright. She graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1952, the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1955 and received a Master of Science in Nursing degree from American International College in 1977.

Kay served as a nurse in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960, attaining the rank of first lieutenant. She worked as a nurse a Cooley Dickinson Hospital and as a nurse practitioner at the Smith College infirmary, retiring in 1998 after 35 years of service.

She is predeceased by her husband James T. O'Connell, sister Marilynn Drabek, and leaves behind her daughter Mary O'Connell and her partner Jeffery Karl, her son Michael O'Connell and his partner Jennifer Burdick, and grandchildren Kaya O'Connell-Karl and Avery O'Connell-Karl, Zachary O'Connell and Emily O'Connell. She also leaves behind her brother Jack Wright and his wife Susan Garrett, niece Kimberly Wright, nephews Timothy Wright and his wife Lyne Laliberte and Edward Drabek, seven grand-nieces and grand-nephews and many, many cousins.

Kay and her husband "Okie" were avid golfers, playing rounds at Northampton County Club with friends and family for many years. She served for six years on the Northampton Board of Health and was a volunteer with the Red Cross, at the Cooley Dickinson Gift Shop, and the Northampton Senior Center. In all her endeavors, and throughout all her family she was cherished as a thoughtful and respected woman whose fairness and kindness was always visible and remembered.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 1st from 1-4PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd. with a graveside service be held on Monday, November 2nd at 10:45AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, 235 N. Elm St., both in Northampton.

Due to Covid 19, all attendees must wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
