Kathleen Murphy Berry died peacefully Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. She was 93. Kate was born in Leeds, Massachusetts and spent her childhood in Northampton, Massachusetts. She attended St. Marys High School where she met her husband, Daniel D. Berry, Jr. They were married for seventy years. Kate was a homemaker for six children. She is predeceased by her husband, Daniel, sisters Mary Dyer and Dorothy Brennan, and by her daughter, Christine Berry Smith. She is survived by her sons Paul, Mark, and David Berry as well as daughters Cynthia Berry-Ponzanelli and Rebecca Berry Caroll.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church 33 Adams Street Easthampton, MA. 01027 The Mitchell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020