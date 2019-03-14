Kathleen Reardon passed from this life on Sunday,February 17th. Her family and friends will remember and miss her humor, intelligence, creativity, and generosity. A private gathering to celebrate this remarkable friend, sister, aunt and cousin is planned.
Kathy would have been very pleased to have donations made in her memory to her favorite charity, @
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019