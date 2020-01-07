Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Stosser Brennan. View Sign Service Information John-Lawrence Funeral Home 3778 Falmouth Road Marstons Mills , MA 02648 (508)-428-5704 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary Parish 26 Dodgingtown Rd. Bethel , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Stosser Brennan, 55, of Mashpee, MA, formerly of Amherst, MA, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Jim Brennan and daughter of Robert and Ann Stosser.



Kathy graduated from Bethel High School class of 1982. She met her husband, Jim at Assumption College in Worcester, MA where she obtained her Bachelor's degree in 1986 before receiving her Master's degree at Boston University in Rehabilitation Counseling. Kathy worked for many years in disability claims and ultimately became Vice President of Claims for Disability Management Services in Springfield, MA.



Kathy loved to walk on the beach especially the beaches of Cape Cod and Nantucket. She was an ardent supporter of great causes, such as the Ben's Bells Project. She enjoyed reading, baking and going on walks with her three dogs. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved immensely. She was a kind and altruistic person. When we think of Kathy we are reminded to "Be Kind," a quality she valued dearly and exemplified with her giving and caring ways.



She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed by all who loved her.



In addition to her husband Jim of 31 years, Kathy is survived by their three children, Sean J. Brennan of Rochester, NY, Megan E. Brennan of Cleveland, OH, Daniel R. Brennan of Mashpee, her parents, Robert and Ann Stosser of Bethel CT, her sister Mary Beth Stosser and her husband Angelo Piccirillo of Ossining, NY, her sister Geralyn Kerprich and her husband Robert Kerprich of Dresher, PA, and many nieces and nephews, as well as a wonderful extended family.



A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary Parish, 26 Dodgingtown Rd, Bethel, CT on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at

