Kathleen Witherell Gainey
1955 - 2020
Kathleen (Witherell) Gainey

Born October 7, 1955, passed away September 6. 2020, she was the daughter of Merrill & Bertha (Larocque) Witherell of Westhampton,MA. She attended local schools and was the second graduating class of Hampshire regional high school in 1973, Westhampton, MA

Kathleen was the ballerina in the family and often said she was going to have ponies instead of children. Life had other plans, she had a son, Michael Acus of Westfield, MA and a daughter, Sarah Dexheimer of Ocklawaha, FL

In Massachusetts, Kathleen was a certified nurses assistant. When her father became ill she moved the family to Florida to help out. Finding the employment a much different story than MA, she became a store clerk, retired from Walmart in 2017.

Kathleen biggest enjoyment in Florida was being a moose member and being part of the women's auxiliary of the Moose Club. She participated in many fundraisers for the community and local children.

Kathleen leaves behind six grandchildren, two sisters, Marilyn R. Witherell of Westhampton MA and Tammy L. Brakey & husband Dave of Easthampton, MA

She leaves five nephews and five nieces, four great nephews and seven great nieces and one Uncle and four Aunts, many cousins

Kathleen is proceaded by her parents, one grandchild, and two bothers

Raymond Witherell & wife Linda of Easthampton, Ma and Richard Witherell of Westhampton, Ma

Kathleen loved horses and dogs knowing this we are asking in lieu of flowers please make a donation to MSPCA at Nevins farm 400 Broadway, Methuen MA 01844 in memory of her or one to your favorite charity.

A private funeral service will be at the Westhampton Center cemetery. The Mitchell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 25, 2020.
