Service Information

Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street
Holyoke , MA 01040
(413)-536-3843

Calling hours
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street
Holyoke , MA 01040

Funeral
8:45 AM
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street
Holyoke , MA 01040

Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
30 Main Street
South Hadley , MA

Obituary

Kathreen M. (Dolat) Tessier, age 72, of South Hadley, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. With the help of her three children and her cousin Rosemary, she was able to die peacefully at home. She was born on May 16, 1947 in Northampton, daughter of Martha (McDonald) Dolat and the late Edward Dolat, and was a graduate of Easthampton High School. She was employed by DOR Child Support for 22 years and was a faithful communicant of St. Patrick's Parish in South Hadley where she sang in the choir and taught CCD. Kathreen enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, and making and giving gifts. She was a beautiful and loving person who loved God, family, and friends. She will be missed by many and will be with them always. Kathreen is survived by her mother, Martha Dolat of Easthampton; three children: son Tracey Tessier and his wife Lori of Deep River, CT, son Todd Tessier and his wife Colleen of Groton, MA, and daughter Kim Colpack and her husband Jarrett of Easthampton; seven grandchildren: Alexandra, Jacob, and Trent Tessier, Jordan and Jacob Jekanowski, and Brandon and Brooke Colpack; a sister Priscilla Paquette and her husband Nelson of Hadley; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Besides her father, Kathreen was predeceased by a sister, Deborah Rogers. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 8:45 am from the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Patrick's Church, 30 Main Street, South Hadley. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. Calling hours are on Monday, March 16th from 4 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care, 575 Beech Street, Holyoke, MA 01040.

