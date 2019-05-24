Kathryn J Smith, age 54, passed away in her home on Thursday, April 11th, 2019. From her birth on May 22nd, 1964 until her passing, she nourished those around her with love, laughter, and a celebration of life. She was born just outside Chicago, IL to Gordon and Anne Smith and was the youngest of two children. She used her passion for helping others to earn a nursing degree from Springfield Technical Community College in 1985. Her compassion and personable approach to taking care of others made her a very effective nurse who was loved by many. She was also an active member of College Church for over a decade, using her voice in solos or with the worship team to bring the congregation together in worshiping the Lord. In her later years, she attended Grace United and continued fostering her faith.
Kathryn will long be remembered for enjoying the simple pleasures of cooking good food, listening and singing along to her favorite music, and finding the beauty in the natural world. Family, friends, and all others whose lives Kathryn touched are invited to attend her memorial service at the College Church, 58 Pomeroy Terrace, Northampton, MA on Saturday, July 13th at 1pm to remember her life and support one another as we grieve her loss. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the Northampton Survival Center in person or through their website at northamptonsurvival.org.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 24, 2019