Katrina Hope Yip
Katrina Hope Yip, 47, of Hopkinton, passed away after a 15 year war with leukemia. Born in Kittery, Maine, she was the daughter of Judith Anne (Hosmer) Lincoln of Hopkinton and Peter Souther Lincoln of Florence, MA. She was the beloved wife of 14 years to Tyler Joseph Yip of Hopkinton.

With tremendous empathy for all living creatures, Katrina had a particular soft spot for senior rescue pets, and is preceded by cats Narnia, Nora, Nikki, Whitley, Xander, and Sirius, and guinea pigs Squealie, Mal, Lennie, Pigwidgeon, Neville, Vesper, Henry, Artie, Monroe, Linus, and Miles.

Besides her husband, Katrina leaves behind her four year old twins, Annika and Owen, cats Zoe, Charlie, and Spike, Guinea Pigs Lupin, Puff, and Pumpkin Pie, her parents, three aunts, two uncles, and her grandmother. Raised in Pelham, Massachusetts, Katrina graduated from Amherst Pelham Regional High School in 1990 and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from Smith College leading to a 25 year career in IT.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Katrina's memory may be made to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 (mspca.org) or to Project Just Because, 109 South St. Hopkinton, MA 01748 (projectjustbecause.org)

Published in Amherst Bulletin on Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
