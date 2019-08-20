Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kay Ann Johnson, a professor at Hampshire College for 40 years, died August 14 of complications from metastatic breast cancer. She was 73 years old. As a professor of Asian Studies and political science, she consistently represented the study of contemporary China within Hampshire, the five colleges and beyond. She was a leader in co-teaching with others from diverse fields of study and was a passionate proponent of critical thinking across disciplines. She passed along both her palpable love of China and her uncompromising critique of state policies there.



Her scholarship had and continues to have a broad impact, particularly in regard to China's one-child policy and its ramifications for adoption both international and domestically in China. After many years of collaborative fieldwork in China, Kay recently published China's Hidden Children (University of Chicago Press) which explores the circumstances and stories of those who relinquished children due to the policy. Indeed, those who have adopted children born in China have Kay to thank for a deeper understanding of our families' formation.



Kay's worldview was grounded in feminist values and a persistent, uncompromising search for the nuance and truth in whatever she was investigating. She was devoted to her work and to her children. Principled, indomitable, and never self-promoting, she never hesitated to challenge others to do their best work or to drive herself to do the same.



Born and raised in Chicago, Kay was predeceased by her mother Helen Johnson and her father D. Gale Johnson, who was a widely established figure in the University of Chicago Economics Department. Kay earned three degrees from the University of Wisconsin, studied in Hong Kong and London, and taught at UCSD before coming to Hampshire College.



She is survived by her husband Bill Grohmann of Amherst; her son Jesse, a teacher in China and his partner Mutong; her daughter LiLi, who recently accepted a faculty position at the University of Wisconsin and her partner Andrew; and her brother David and his wife Jennifer of Sinking Springs, PA.

