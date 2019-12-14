Kazimierz Przewlocki, 93, of Hadley passed away peacefully Dec. 10, 2019 at the Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield. Born in Zrecin, Poland May 15, 1926, Kazimierz was educated in the local schools. He served in WWII with the American Forces in Cologne Germany and Belgium. Kazimierz moved to the USA in 1955, settling in Easthampton where he lived for many years, later moving to Hadley. He owned and operated State St. Shoe Service in Northampton and had previously been employed at the former Digital Equipment Corp. in Westfield. He was a member of the Polish National Alliance in Easthampton. Funeral and burial will be private and the O'Brien Funeral Home has been entrusted with all of his arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019