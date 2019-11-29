Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith A. Connly. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Brigid's Parish 122 North Pleasant Street, Amherst , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Keith A. Connly, 51, of Conway, MA died suddenly of natural causes on Friday, November 22, 2019.



Son of Patricia A. (Lashway) Connly and the late Richard P. Connly, Keith was born in Rutland, VT on August 9, 1968. Raised in Northampton, Keith graduated from Walton High School in Marietta, GA, after moving to that area when his father relocated for work during Keith's senior year.



Keith attended Holyoke Community College and Worcester State University. His passion for cars led him to make his living in the automotive industry. He was employed by Sweeney Ford of Greenfield, Greg's Auto Body of South Deerfield, Penske Corporation, Patriot Freightliner, and most recently with Ford of Northampton.



Keith had an unparalleled work ethic. To work with him was to work with a consummate professional. He always put the customer first and never left for the day unless the job was done and done to his high standards.



Keith was a passionate fan of the New England sports teams, America's team - the Dallas Cowboys and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.



He had a great sense of humor and delighted in making people laugh. His own unique laugh will certainly be missed by all who knew him.



Keith loved the peaceful, natural setting of his home in Conway, surrounded by the rolling hills, woods and wildlife. A great day was one spent out on a lake taking in his surroundings and perhaps being lucky enough to catch a fish or two, but his best days were those spent with the loves of his life, his son Austin Robert and his daughter Emmalee. He could not have been more proud to be their father and rejoiced not only in their academic, athletic and artistic achievements, but more importantly by the remarkable young people they have become.



Keith is survived by Austin and Emmalee, their mother, Kimberly Connly and his mother, Patricia A. (Lashway) Connly all of Easthampton, his sister Michele C. Foote and her husband Robert of Holden, his brother Gregory A. Connly and his wife Barbara of North Easton, his brother Peter L. Connly and his wife Linda of Sturbridge, his brother Glenn R. Connly and his wife, Lyn of Florence, his brother Sean C. Connly and his wife Sarah of Leicester, twelve nieces and nephews and his best friend since childhood, Craig Kirouac of Northampton.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Brigid's Parish, 122 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA on Wednesday, December 4 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at St. Brigid's Cemetery in Hadley. Calling hours will be at the Douglass Funeral Home, 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst, MA on Tuesday, December 3 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Connly Memorial Scholarship Fund at Florence Bank.



Memorial register at

