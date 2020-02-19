Guest Book View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Funeral 12:00 PM The Florence Congregational Church Send Flowers Obituary

Keith Robert Moors died on February 3, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester. He was 72.



Keith was born in North Adams on October 25,1947 to the late Robert and Betsy Moors. When Keith was young, they moved to Downtown Florence. He attended local schools and graduated from



When he met Susan (O'Neil) Moors, it was love at first sight. They shared a passion for antiquing, specifically hunting for Fenton Glass and China. The two were wed on July 24, 1971. The happiest moments of their lives together were the 19 children they brought into their home and fostered. Keith loved flea marketing and his wife's passion for the ocean. He, Susan and the kids would travel in their RV motor homes to places like Disney world, Silver Springs, Vermont and Abilene, TX. They camped frequently at Salisbury Beach each summer and spent weeks in New Hampshire during winter.



Keith was a member of the Florence Congregational Church, serving as head chairman and lead treasurer of the church and the bazaars. In helping with holiday dinners for the Florence Church, Keith made many friends. He helped run a Boy Scout troop for a long time out of the Florence Church. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.



Keith leaves behind his son Hai H. Lee, Brian Ve Charon, Kane A.C. Moors, VJ A.M. Moors and his two daughters Saleen M.C. Moors and Angie Ascioti. He will also be missed by his six grandchildren.



A funeral will be held for Keith at The Florence Congregational Church on Saturday, February 22nd at 12pm. There will be no calling hours. Burial held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made out to the family for funeral expenses or for flowers and food for everyone after the service.

Keith Robert Moors died on February 3, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester. He was 72.Keith was born in North Adams on October 25,1947 to the late Robert and Betsy Moors. When Keith was young, they moved to Downtown Florence. He attended local schools and graduated from Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School from the Auto Body shop. After high school most people would remember Keith working with and alongside their children at local elementary schools as a custodian for 30 years. He spent a huge portion of those custodial years working at Bridge Street School.When he met Susan (O'Neil) Moors, it was love at first sight. They shared a passion for antiquing, specifically hunting for Fenton Glass and China. The two were wed on July 24, 1971. The happiest moments of their lives together were the 19 children they brought into their home and fostered. Keith loved flea marketing and his wife's passion for the ocean. He, Susan and the kids would travel in their RV motor homes to places like Disney world, Silver Springs, Vermont and Abilene, TX. They camped frequently at Salisbury Beach each summer and spent weeks in New Hampshire during winter.Keith was a member of the Florence Congregational Church, serving as head chairman and lead treasurer of the church and the bazaars. In helping with holiday dinners for the Florence Church, Keith made many friends. He helped run a Boy Scout troop for a long time out of the Florence Church. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.Keith leaves behind his son Hai H. Lee, Brian Ve Charon, Kane A.C. Moors, VJ A.M. Moors and his two daughters Saleen M.C. Moors and Angie Ascioti. He will also be missed by his six grandchildren.A funeral will be held for Keith at The Florence Congregational Church on Saturday, February 22nd at 12pm. There will be no calling hours. Burial held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made out to the family for funeral expenses or for flowers and food for everyone after the service. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close