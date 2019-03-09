Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth C. Cudworth. View Sign

Kenneth C. Cudworth, 68, of Campbell Drive passed away March 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Holyoke and is the son of the late Kenneth E. and Stella M. (Rivers) Cudworth.



Ken retired in 2014 as a mechanic for the Holyoke Police Department.



He loved camping and boating on the Connecticut River, was an avid NASCAR enthusiast, hard worker and enjoyed being with his family.



Ken leaves his wife of 23 years Angelina (Stauring) Cudworth, his children Kenneth Cudworth Jr. and his wife Christine of Granby, Meghan Brown of Heath, MA, Keith Cudworth of Easthampton, and Shane Cudworth of Easthampton. He also leaves his sisters Bonnie Holton of Holyoke, Stella Marie Kowalczyk of Chicopee, Debbie Gilmore of South Hadley, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brothers Kurtis and Keith Cudworth and his sister Joan Peloquin.



Calling hours for Kenneth are Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. followed with a service at 6:00 p.m. at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton.



In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.

