Kenneth Ely Monroe, MD, b. 1/15/1926 d. 3/16/2020. Son of Robert Thornhill Monroe and Marjorie Ely Monroe, both deceased. Husband of Frances Stratton Monroe, also deceased. Dr. Monroe is survived by his three children, Robert (Kim), Harriet and Elizabeth Monroe; two grandsons, Kenneth (Emily) and Tristan (Ann) Monroe; a great grandson, Gene Monroe; and his brother, Wilbur Monroe.



Dr. Monroe was in private practice of Internal Medicine in Amherst, MA, for most of his working life. Following the close of his practice, Dr. Monroe provided Emergency Room services at hospitals in Greenfield, MA, and Peterborough, NH. Several attempts at retirement were interrupted by temporary assignments at military bases in MA and TX, and finally, work with the VA Hospital in Tucson, AZ.



Dr. Monroe was educated at Phillips Exeter Academy, NH; Harvard University, MA; McGill University Medical School; and Harvard University School of Public Health. He spent several summers volunteering at the International Grenfell Association's hospital in Newfoundland.



Dr. Monroe was drafted into the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and served the medical needs of servicemen and their families on the coast of Maine, freeing career military medical personnel to be posted to the warzone.



Dr. and Mrs. Monroe retired to Green Valley, AZ, where they were active in the Evangelical Free Church and helped to establish Grace Church of Sahuarita, AZ. A Memorial Service at Grace Church will be postponed until after the current pandemic and it is once again safe for friends and family to travel.

