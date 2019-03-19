Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth H. Langley. View Sign

Kenneth Hall Langley, born 1935 in Fort Collins, Colorado, died at Hospice of the Fisher Home March 14. After a rural Eastern Washington upbringing, and two years at Washington State University, Pullman, he launched his study of physics in 1955 with his first journey east of Nebraska to attend MIT in Boston. There, at a Methodist social group, he met his future wife Joan Pannier. Graduation from MIT in 1958 was followed by a PhD from UC, Berkeley. Ken and Joan were married June 27, 1959. Daughter Christine arrived in 1964.



In the fall of 1966, Joan 8 months pregnant with son Mark, they camped across Canada in their new Corvair to Amherst, joining the growing physics department at UMass. This move led to a 36 year academic career, as well as deep and abiding friendships. He was proud to be part of numerous publications, a gentle mentor to students, and founding partner of Langley Ford Instruments.



After his first whitewater canoeing trip in 1983, he was hooked. He became an enthusiastic canoeist, kayaker and rafter with the UMass Outing Club, Appalachian Mountain Club, and beyond. His recorder and piano-playing spanned the centuries from the early Renaissance to classical, ragtime and traditional music. He offered quiet caring to his co-adventurers and musicians. Like his father before him, he brought dedication and attention to the details of equipment and organizations, including care for his beloved church, First Congregational, Amherst.



His memory will continue to be dearly held by his wife Joan, children Mark (Ellen), their children Sebastian and Josephine; Christine (Claudia); brother Duane (Carole), and sister Margaret (John) Simmons, as well as a host of friends, relatives, colleagues and community.



A celebration of his life will be held at First Congregational Church, Amherst April 6, 3pm. Musicians begin playing at 2:45.



Gifts can be made to Not Bread Alone (community meal program at First Church), or Hospice of the Fisher Home.



