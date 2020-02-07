Kenneth Irving Laprade, 91, of Easthampton died peacefully in his home on February 3, 2020. A lifelong resident of Easthampton, he was the son of Albert and Rose (Lapointe) Laprade. After a tour with the the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Ken attended Harvard Law School where he met his wife, Mary Helen (Hodge) Laprade. She predeceased him in 2013 after 55 years of marriage. Ken is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Susan Appelquist and husband Lennie, his son, Kenneth Charles Laprade and wife Maria, and two grandchildren, Tyler Laprade and Rudy Laprade. To honor Ken's wishes all services were private.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020