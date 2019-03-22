Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Joseph Chagnon. View Sign

Kenneth Joseph Chagnon (Buddy), 78, of Rochester, NH, died March 2, 2019 at MGH Boston after suffering a massive stroke. Ken was born in Holyoke, MA on May 16, 1940 to Philip and Marion (Griffin) Chagnon and is predeceased by both. He attended Holyoke and Chicopee schools, graduating in 1957 with a vocational interest in toolmaking.



He went on to serve the United States Army in 1962 as a Morse Intercept Operator and was honorably discharged in 1968 earning medals for Good Conduct, Marksmanship and M-14 Sharpshooter. Ken took great pride in sharing stories of his time stationed in Japan and being amongst the first to learn of the assassination of JFK in 1963.



He married Constance D. (Fournier) on May 30, 1964 and together, raised two children, Janine and Gary. After discharge from the Army, Ken was employed as a toolmaker at Fairview Machine and Smith & Wesson before becoming self-employed with his own toolmaking business. In 1993 He and Connie built their dream house together in Hadley where they enjoyed many years of family gatherings, friendships and time spent with grandchildren. He lived most of his life in Hampden & Hampshire Counties until 2005 when he and Connie retired and moved to Rochester, NH to be closer to the seacoast and enjoy beach life.



In his later years he kept busy remodeling the houses he lived in, enjoyed growing hydroponic tomatoes and helping each of his children with their endeavors. He especially enjoyed sharing time with his 3 adoring grandchildren and making memories traveling the seacoast. He will be remembered fondly for his vibrant blue eyes, sarcastic wit, boisterous laugh; and his gifted ability to tell a story that usually ended with his smile beaming and his audience laughing.



Ken is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Constance D. (Fournier), his daughter Janine Chagnon and son-in-law Domenic Vindici of Somerville, MA, his son, Gary Chagnon and daughter-in-law Carla of Hadley, MA and his 3 grandchildren Patrick, Holly & Megan Chagnon. He also leaves behind many friends, his brother in-law, Richard Fournier, his sister, Phyllis Dewberry and brother Thomas Chagnon along with niece, Robin Dewberry as well as nephews Michael Dewberry and Jeffrey Chagnon.



Services will be held April 2, 2019 at 9:45am, Sacred Heart Church, 395 Chestnut Street, Springfield followed by internment at Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Agawam.





