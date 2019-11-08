Kenneth Lee Graf, 86, of Cummington, MA, passed away October 22, 2019.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 31 years, Rosemary Seifert-Graf; two daughters, Tiesa M. Graf of South Hadley and Lisa J. Graf and John Storrow of Boston; and one granddaughter, Beatrice Graf.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Life for Ken will be held, SUNDAY, November 17, 2019 at 2:00pm at West Cummington Church, Church St, West Cummington, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to VA Voluntary Services, VACWM HCS (GPF1013) in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. To read Ken's full obituary please visit https://www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019