Kenneth Paul Lussier, Sr. passed away peacefully on July 18th, 2020 in his home after a long illness.He was born in Westfield, MA, on December 10, 1945, to the late Albert and Doris Lussier. He had one brother, Howard Lussier, 2 nieces, and 1 nephew. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Madeleine Lussier, and they had a long lasting marriage of 45 years. He is also survived by the beautiful legacy of family that he left, including 7 children and their spouses: Robin and her husband David, Brenda and her husband George, Ken, Michelle and her husband Eric, Danielle, Kendra and her husband Phillip, Sam, as well as 10 grandchildren: Erica, Stephanie, Alexandria, Cassie, Ashley, Jonathan, Mikayla, Matthew, Brieanna, and Madison. He also has 10 great grandchildren.Kenneth and Madeleine (Evelyn) owned a camper and he greatly enjoyed spending weekends at the campground with his wife and grandchildren. He also loved vacationing with Madeleine to Kennebunkport, Maine.Kenneth was in the United States Navy and served 3 tours in the Vietnam War. He was a recipient of several honors for his bravery and courage. He was very proud of his service to his country. Kenneth was loved by many and will be so dearly missed. Due to current restrictions, services will be held privately.The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with his cremation and service.