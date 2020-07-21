1/1
Kenneth P. Lussier
1945 - 2020
Kenneth Paul Lussier, Sr. passed away peacefully on July 18th, 2020 in his home after a long illness.

He was born in Westfield, MA, on December 10, 1945, to the late Albert and Doris Lussier. He had one brother, Howard Lussier, 2 nieces, and 1 nephew. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Madeleine Lussier, and they had a long lasting marriage of 45 years. He is also survived by the beautiful legacy of family that he left, including 7 children and their spouses: Robin and her husband David, Brenda and her husband George, Ken, Michelle and her husband Eric, Danielle, Kendra and her husband Phillip, Sam, as well as 10 grandchildren: Erica, Stephanie, Alexandria, Cassie, Ashley, Jonathan, Mikayla, Matthew, Brieanna, and Madison. He also has 10 great grandchildren.

Kenneth and Madeleine (Evelyn) owned a camper and he greatly enjoyed spending weekends at the campground with his wife and grandchildren. He also loved vacationing with Madeleine to Kennebunkport, Maine.

Kenneth was in the United States Navy and served 3 tours in the Vietnam War. He was a recipient of several honors for his bravery and courage. He was very proud of his service to his country. Kenneth was loved by many and will be so dearly missed. Due to current restrictions, services will be held privately.

The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with his cremation and service.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Madeleine and Family, I want you to Know that You are in our Thoughts & Prayers during this difficult Time!! I will always keep Ken in My Heart and remember his Smile!! Love& Hugs to you all. Sherry
Sherry Van Dyke
Friend
July 22, 2020
Brenda and family; I am sad to hear about your fathers passing. Please accept our condolences during this difficult time.
Paul, Nicholas, and Kaitlin
Friend
July 22, 2020
Kendra and family,I was so sorry to hear your dad passed.There are not enough words to say when you lose a parent.Our hearts break for you.Please know we are here for you,even it's a shoulder to cry on.Your parents had to be some special people to have raised such a beautiful child as yourself and siblings.God bless you all
Micheal & Stephanie Vincour
Friend
July 21, 2020
I worked with Kenny at Phillip‘S Mfg. in the early 70’s. Great guy! So sorry to hear of his passing. He was a friend.
Reggie RedfErn
Friend
July 21, 2020
Madeleine and family - My deepest sympathy to you all. I’m so sorry to hear of Ken’s passing. May your memories of him help you through this difficult time. Sending prayers and hugs to you.
Lynda Broadhurst
Friend
July 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Sincere sympathy to you & your family Brenda also sent from my parents Mr & Mrs Pariseau.
Deborah Thouin
Friend
