Ken attended Fairley Dickinson University, graduated from Congers High School in Rockland County, where he played high school baseball and basketball, and previously attended New York City public schools in the Bronx.



Ken is pre-deceased by his wife of 65 years Betty in 2018. He is survived by his children, Cathy Bauchiero (Edward) of Longmeadow, MA, Douglas Schneider of Greenville, NC, Mark Schneider of Pittsfield, MA, Paul Schneider (Bonnie) of Framingham, MA, Diane Kelly of Goffstown, NH, and Beth DeGroat (John) of Stafford, CT, his five grandchildren Matthew (Jessica) and Jeffrey (Theresa) Schneider, Andrew and Kevin Kelly, and Kendel DeGroat, and his seven great-grandchildren Zack, Max, Jack, Alex, Althea, Dresden and Kiera Schneider. He also leaves many dear and long-time friends.



Ken worked at Kollmorgen Corporation in Northampton, MA, where he held management positions from 1960 until retiring in 1988. He previously worked for Inland Motors Corporation in Pearl River, NY. Ken served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 during the Korean conflict aboard the aircraft carrier USS Wasp, travelling around the world four times during his tours of duty. He was honorably discharged having earned numerous citations and medals during his service.



Having grown up near Yankee Stadium and attending Yankees games there as a child, Ken was a life-long follower of the New York Yankees baseball team and also the New York Giants football team.



In retirement, Ken and his late wife, Betty, had the opportunity to travel extensively, visiting five continents and many countries. They had numerous interesting experiences on their travels and met many new friends. However, Ken and Betty found the greatest enjoyment from spending time with their family and hosting family gatherings during the holidays and summer reunions at their home in Florence, where they lived for almost six decades. During retirement Ken was an avid follower of the stock market, spending many hours following investment news.



At the family's request, there will be no calling hours and a private service will be held at their convenience. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ken's memory to ,





