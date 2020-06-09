Kenneth (Ken) Packard, 55, formerly of Westhampton, MA, went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Ken is admired for his determination and strength, compassion and grace, and was a loving, caring father and friend who is dearly missed.
Born in Holden, Massachusetts on February 28, 1965, he was the son of Charles and Gail (Vickery) Packard. Ken was the husband of Amanda (Morgan) Packard sharing 30 years of marriage, and is survived by a daughter, Sophie. He leaves a sister, Jennifer of Beverly, a brother, Jonathan and his wife Jennifer (Pelli) Packard MD of Bedford, NH, a brother-in-law, Simon Morgan and his wife Lisa (Bouthillette) of San Antonio, TX, and a sister-in-law Belinda (Morgan) Hayden and her husband Brian of Wells, ME. He leaves four nephews: Tobias and Samuel Packard, Brian and Bailey Hayden and three nieces: Hayley and Tara Morgan, and Sara Hayden, a mother-in-law Wendy Morgan, and many cherished family members, friends, and colleagues.
Ken graduated from the Williston Northampton School, Holyoke Community College and Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering/aerospace. He worked as a project manager in the Physical Plant at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, in Lexington, KY, Smith and Amherst Colleges; as an Associate Director in Facilities Maintenance and Operations at Dartmouth College; and most recently as the Director of Utilities at MIT in Cambridge. He was a registered Professional Engineer in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and served on many academic and professional committees.
Ken was a Deacon of Facilities at his church and enjoyed sharing the gospel with his friends and family. He loved spending summers with his entire family and friends on Branch Lake in Ellsworth, Maine, where he vacationed as a young boy. Ken swam competitively since he was seven years old through college and enjoyed boating, waterskiing, kayaking, bike riding and downhill skiing.
A Memorial Service celebrating Ken's life will be held on Saturday, June 27th at 11:00am at Redeemer Fellowship Church, 111 Mount Auburn Street in Watertown, MA. Assisting the family is Campbell Funeral Home in Beverly, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, www.lustgarten.org, or to Redeemer Fellowship Church (Benevolence), www.redeemerfellowshipchurch.org.
Born in Holden, Massachusetts on February 28, 1965, he was the son of Charles and Gail (Vickery) Packard. Ken was the husband of Amanda (Morgan) Packard sharing 30 years of marriage, and is survived by a daughter, Sophie. He leaves a sister, Jennifer of Beverly, a brother, Jonathan and his wife Jennifer (Pelli) Packard MD of Bedford, NH, a brother-in-law, Simon Morgan and his wife Lisa (Bouthillette) of San Antonio, TX, and a sister-in-law Belinda (Morgan) Hayden and her husband Brian of Wells, ME. He leaves four nephews: Tobias and Samuel Packard, Brian and Bailey Hayden and three nieces: Hayley and Tara Morgan, and Sara Hayden, a mother-in-law Wendy Morgan, and many cherished family members, friends, and colleagues.
Ken graduated from the Williston Northampton School, Holyoke Community College and Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering/aerospace. He worked as a project manager in the Physical Plant at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, in Lexington, KY, Smith and Amherst Colleges; as an Associate Director in Facilities Maintenance and Operations at Dartmouth College; and most recently as the Director of Utilities at MIT in Cambridge. He was a registered Professional Engineer in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and served on many academic and professional committees.
Ken was a Deacon of Facilities at his church and enjoyed sharing the gospel with his friends and family. He loved spending summers with his entire family and friends on Branch Lake in Ellsworth, Maine, where he vacationed as a young boy. Ken swam competitively since he was seven years old through college and enjoyed boating, waterskiing, kayaking, bike riding and downhill skiing.
A Memorial Service celebrating Ken's life will be held on Saturday, June 27th at 11:00am at Redeemer Fellowship Church, 111 Mount Auburn Street in Watertown, MA. Assisting the family is Campbell Funeral Home in Beverly, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, www.lustgarten.org, or to Redeemer Fellowship Church (Benevolence), www.redeemerfellowshipchurch.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.