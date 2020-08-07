Worthington - Kerry Z. (Cork) Donovan died January 20, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his family by his side. He spent the majority of his 73 years in Worthington where he worked, built his home and provided for his family. He had an incredible ability to adapt whenever a mountain was put in front of him; he'd figure out how to climb it, go around it or just dig it out.



Cork was a Vietnam vet surviving one heartbeat to the next and came home to work at Donovan Sand & Gravel. He then took over his father's excavating business in the 80's which thrived. He enjoyed golf, was an avid snowmobiler, loved his Harley and built several street rods; his garage was the place to be! Cork was never one to flaunt his achievements but he was proud of them.



He was predeceased by his parents Zack & Crystal, brothers Winston & Steven, and sister Jean Cabral- Howes. Cork is survived by his wife Ginger, son Dustin (Courtney) of Colorado, sisters Brenda (Larry) Mason of Worthington and Christine (Bob) Marsh of Vermont, brother Greg (Cindy) of Hawaii and sister- in-law Joan Donovan of Williamsburg plus many nieces and nephews.



No public celebration of life has been planned at this time due to COVID-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store