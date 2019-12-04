Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kerstin Liander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kerstin Maria Elisabet Glimstedt Liander died on November 23 at her residence in Holyoke MA, after a long and rich life. Many of us were fortunate to have known her and been touched by her kindness, generosity, and often irreverent sense of humor.



Born in Orebro, Sweden on May 9, 1925, to Nils and Lisa Glimstedt, Kerstin completed her studies in Pharmacology in Orebro and Stockholm. She married Bertil Liander in 1949, also in Orebro, and together they lived in Stockholm, Paris, Rome, Philadelphia, Princeton, Amherst, Williamsburg and Easthampton for 65 years. Their children Marten and Catharina, joined them on much of this adventure.



Kerstin worked as a pharmacist in Sweden, and later in the United States, she worked for the Welcome Wagon company, Danco Modern Furniture (West Hadley, MA) and then volunteered with the SHINE Program, dedicating herself to serving and helping others well into her eighties.



Kerstin is predeceased by her husband Bertil and son Marten, and survived by her daughter Catharina Esbensen and husband Peter LaBerge, her daughter-in-law Johanna Damgaard Liander, her grandchildren Anna and Johan Esbensen and Margit and Signe Liander, and three great-grandchildren. In Sweden, Kerstin is also survived by her brother Nils Glimstedt and his wife Kerstin, their two sons and six grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please go out and have a "good dinner" or at the very least, some chocolates. Always generous and caring towards her family, Kerstin, otherwise known as Mormor, Farmor or Bestemor, will be greatly missed.

