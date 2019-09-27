Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin B. Fisher. View Sign Service Information Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 (413)-536-3843 Send Flowers Obituary

Our dear brother Kevin passed away Friday September 6, 2019 at home. He now rests peacefully in the arms of Jesus whom he adored, loved, and worshipped. He has finally gone home to live in peace and love for eternity. Kevin was born in Holyoke, MA the son of Vaughn Fisher and Rose M. Neves. He attended local schools. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1972 and was Honorably Discharged after two years active service as a Lance Corporal in 1974, with two years of active reserves and two years of inactive reserves. He traveled extensively while in the Marines and enjoyed many places. After his discharge, he became an entrepreneur and was co-owner of KBF & Quinn Excavating. At age 28 Kevin had a near death experience when an aneurism burst in the right side of his brain. Miraculously he survived with paralyzation of his left side. Although it hindered certain aspects of his life, he retained his quirky sense of humor that made everyone laugh. He was a tender soul, loving, kind, and gentle. His belief in Jesus and the Bible carried him through many trying times in his life. In later life he resided in Florence, MA and with family and friends was able to live life on his own terms in his own home. He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Beverly Boykan of Deerfield, Dean Fisher of Holyoke, John Bojarski of Northampton, and Janica (John) Stadnicki of Chicopee, and his uncle, Joseph Neves of Sand Diego, CA. Besides his parents, Kevin was predeceased by his beloved grandfather Jack Neves. Services are pending at this time. Please consider making a donation in memory of Kevin to a . Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home of Holyoke is handling arrangements.





Our dear brother Kevin passed away Friday September 6, 2019 at home. He now rests peacefully in the arms of Jesus whom he adored, loved, and worshipped. He has finally gone home to live in peace and love for eternity. Kevin was born in Holyoke, MA the son of Vaughn Fisher and Rose M. Neves. He attended local schools. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1972 and was Honorably Discharged after two years active service as a Lance Corporal in 1974, with two years of active reserves and two years of inactive reserves. He traveled extensively while in the Marines and enjoyed many places. After his discharge, he became an entrepreneur and was co-owner of KBF & Quinn Excavating. At age 28 Kevin had a near death experience when an aneurism burst in the right side of his brain. Miraculously he survived with paralyzation of his left side. Although it hindered certain aspects of his life, he retained his quirky sense of humor that made everyone laugh. He was a tender soul, loving, kind, and gentle. His belief in Jesus and the Bible carried him through many trying times in his life. In later life he resided in Florence, MA and with family and friends was able to live life on his own terms in his own home. He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Beverly Boykan of Deerfield, Dean Fisher of Holyoke, John Bojarski of Northampton, and Janica (John) Stadnicki of Chicopee, and his uncle, Joseph Neves of Sand Diego, CA. Besides his parents, Kevin was predeceased by his beloved grandfather Jack Neves. Services are pending at this time. Please consider making a donation in memory of Kevin to a . Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home of Holyoke is handling arrangements. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations