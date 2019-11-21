Kevin Bouricius, 68, of Amherst, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at Cooley Dickinson Hospital on November 4th. He was born in Los Alamos, New Mexico, grew up mostly in Katonah, New York, but spent the last 33 years in the Pioneer Valley. Kevin was a talented musician and artist who throughout his life gave musical performances and exhibited paintings at art shows. He will be remembered for his creativity and great sense of humor. He left two brothers, Terry Bouricius of Burlington, Vermont and Bart Bouricius of Montague, Massachusetts and four nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration of Kevin's life will be held from 1 to 3 pm on Sunday December 15th at Anchor House of Artists exhibition space at 518 Pleasant Street, Northampton, Massachusetts.

