Kevin Francis O'Brien, 62, of Williamsburg, passed away peacefully on Monday February 3rd at Maine Medical Center in Portland, ME after a long illness. He was born in Northampton on March 7, 1957 to the late Paul and Elizabeth (Dunny) O'Brien. He was a graduate of Hampshire Regional High School and was a self-employed carpenter for several years.
He is survived by his sons; Nicholas O'Brien of Phenix City, AL, Sean O'Brien of Eugene, OR, his grandchildren; Mariah and Jamis O'Brien of Phenix City, AL, his sisters; Shawneen Hambrock of Clifton, ME, Erin Adair of Haydenville, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service in the Spring at the convenience of the family. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with his services.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020