Kevin Francis O'Brien, 62, of Williamsburg, passed away peacefully on Monday February 3rd at Maine Medical Center in Portland, ME after a long illness. He was born in Northampton on March 7, 1957 to the late Paul and Elizabeth (Dunny) O'Brien. He was a graduate of Hampshire Regional High School and was a self-employed carpenter for several years.He is survived by his sons; Nicholas O'Brien of Phenix City, AL, Sean O'Brien of Eugene, OR, his grandchildren; Mariah and Jamis O'Brien of Phenix City, AL, his sisters; Shawneen Hambrock of Clifton, ME, Erin Adair of Haydenville, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.There will be a Memorial Service in the Spring at the convenience of the family. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with his services.