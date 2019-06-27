Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin M. Cahill. View Sign Service Information Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 (413)-536-3843 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Jerome Church 169 Hampden Street Holyoke , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Michael Cahill, 52, of Holyoke passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, 2019. Kevin was born on December 13, 1966, to his loving parents Carol (Kubera) Cahill and John J. Cahill. Kevin was a 1984 graduate of Holyoke Catholic High School and STCC. He currently worked at CNC Engineering, Inc. in Connecticut. He married his best friend, Kelly (Cernak) Cahill on July 6, 1991. Kevin was a long time Patriot's fan, and enjoyed spending time with his brothers at the games. He was an avid golfer and was an accomplished musician who truly enjoyed playing with local musicians and bands. He was pre-deceased by his grandparents, Michael and Sabina Cahill, Julia and Wallace Kubera, and grandparents-in-law, Mary and Charlie O'Connell. Kevin is survived by his brothers, Brian Cahill and his wife Meghan, Sean Cahill and his partner Linda, and brother-in-law, Brian Cernak and his wife Lisa, his nieces, Lauren Cernak and Julia Cahill, and his nephews, Nicholas Cernak and Elijah Quinn, many cousins, aunts, dear friends, his mother and father-in-law, Marilyn and David Cernak, and his furry bud, Jed . Aunty Eileen Lynsky was very dear to his heart. Kevin was a devoted and loving son, husband, brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, and friend. Kevin was a kind soul and was a true gift to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jerome Church, 169 Hampden Street, Holyoke. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's memory to LightHouse Holyoke, 208 Race Street, Holyoke, MA 01040.

Kevin Michael Cahill, 52, of Holyoke passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, 2019. Kevin was born on December 13, 1966, to his loving parents Carol (Kubera) Cahill and John J. Cahill. Kevin was a 1984 graduate of Holyoke Catholic High School and STCC. He currently worked at CNC Engineering, Inc. in Connecticut. He married his best friend, Kelly (Cernak) Cahill on July 6, 1991. Kevin was a long time Patriot's fan, and enjoyed spending time with his brothers at the games. He was an avid golfer and was an accomplished musician who truly enjoyed playing with local musicians and bands. He was pre-deceased by his grandparents, Michael and Sabina Cahill, Julia and Wallace Kubera, and grandparents-in-law, Mary and Charlie O'Connell. Kevin is survived by his brothers, Brian Cahill and his wife Meghan, Sean Cahill and his partner Linda, and brother-in-law, Brian Cernak and his wife Lisa, his nieces, Lauren Cernak and Julia Cahill, and his nephews, Nicholas Cernak and Elijah Quinn, many cousins, aunts, dear friends, his mother and father-in-law, Marilyn and David Cernak, and his furry bud, Jed . Aunty Eileen Lynsky was very dear to his heart. Kevin was a devoted and loving son, husband, brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, and friend. Kevin was a kind soul and was a true gift to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jerome Church, 169 Hampden Street, Holyoke. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's memory to LightHouse Holyoke, 208 Race Street, Holyoke, MA 01040. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close