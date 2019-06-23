Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Thomas O'Donnell. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Thomas O'Donnell, 72, of Easthampton, passed away surrounded by his family on June 19, 2019 after a brief illness. Kevin was born on June 12, 1947 in Winchester, Massachusetts to Margaret and Martin O'Donnell. After graduating from Matignon High School in Cambridge he attended College of the Holy Cross in Worcester where he met his wife of nearly 50 years, Joanne. They married in August of 1969 and moved to Western Massachusetts where he attended UMASS, Amherst, earning a Master's in Russian Language and Literature. Kevin taught Russian and Social Studies at Holyoke High School and Dean Technical High School for 34 years until his retirement in 2004. Kevin was a long time Red Sox and Patriots fan. He was an avid reader and Sudoku player who enjoyed weekly lunches with friends and good conversation and never passed up a sweet treat or a chance to talk about his children.



Kevin was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; daughter Amy Doran and her husband Christopher of Austin, Texas; daughter Anne Eisbach and her husband Chris of Cheshire, Connecticut and son, Brian O'Donnell and Kelly Barrett of Greenland, New Hampshire. He was Gramps to Madeline, Zachary, Liam, Sadie and Patrick. Kevin was one of seven children and is survived by, his twin sister Karen O'Donnell, brother Martin O'Donnell and wife Mary; brother James O'Donnell, sister Anne Foley and husband, Joseph; sister Mary O'Donnell and sister Joan Donahue and husband, Shawn and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on June 30, 2019 from 1:30 to 4:00 pm at Graham Funeral Home in Easthampton with a celebration of life to be held immediately after. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to support epilepsy research by Dr. Ellen Bubrick, Kevin's neurologist, at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Gifts in Kevin's name can be made online at

