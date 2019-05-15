Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel 44 Maple Ave Keene , NH 03431 (603)-357-2980 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Joanne (Niedbala) Johnson, 60, passed away May 11, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Northampton, MA on December 1, 1958; the daughter of Sally (Holden) and H. William Niedbala. She was raised in Hadley, MA, graduating from Hopkins Academy in 1977, Greenfield Community College in 1980, and had lived in Winchester, NH since 1982.



She and her husband Kenneth were dairy farmers from 1982-1993 and crop farmers from 1993-2002 in the Pleasant Valley of Winchester, NH.



She was always proud of the beautiful gardens and lawns that she maintained at their home. She was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, and New England Patriots. She loved vacationing in Pittsburg, NH, the Mt Washington Valley, and the New York Finger Lakes region. She also loved reading, puzzles, adult coloring books, baking, splitting cordwood, riding ATV's, and snowmobiling.



She leaves her parents of Hadley, MA, her husband Kenneth Johnson of Winchester, NH, whom she married on December 31, 1982 and her two sons, Austin Johnson of Fairbanks, AK and Griffin Johnson of Winchester, NH. She leaves her 3 brothers, Jay Niedbala and his partner, Lorun Airoldi of Hadley and Westfield, MA, Anthony Niedbala and his partner, Marilyn Brayne of South Amherst, MA, and John Niedbala and his wife, Karen of Sunderland, MA. Her 2 sisters, Carla Lentilhon and her husband, Thomas of South Deerfield, MA, and Kara Hutchison and her husband, Drew of Turners Falls, MA and their children Fiona and Liam. Her brother in-law, the Rev. Sanford Johnson and his wife, Bonnie of Marlborough, NH. A sister in-law Amaret Johnson and her husband, the Rev. Patrick McLoud of Winchester, NH, and sister in-law, Anita Johnson of Keene, NH. Her nephew Christopher Johnson and his wife, Erica of Bow, NH, and her nieces Amber and her husband, Greg Tyrala of Hatfield, MA, Crystal Niedbala of Sunderland, MA, and Gaelle McLoud of Townsend, MA. Also, many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.



The family would like to thank the staff at Compassus Hospice in Bedford for the wonderful care Kim received, and the staff at DHMC Lebanon in Cardiology and Oncology. In keeping with Kim's wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will occur on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3 pm in the funeral chapel. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in memory of Kim N. Johnson to: Winchester Ambulance fund C/O Winchester Town Hall, 1 Richmond Rd. Winchester, NH 03470. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH 03431.

