Kin Evan Duso of Easthampton passed away on May 25, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center of Springfield. Kin was born on July 23, 1964, in Northampton Ma., the son of Oscar (deceased, 12/28/1994) and Bettejane (Piper) Duso. He attended local schools and graduated from Westfield Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1982. Kin worked as a forklift operator for National Non-woven in Easthampton for 28 years. Kin was married to Lois R. (Bowen) Duso.
In his free time, Kin was an avid sportsman and enjoyed the outdoors with his friends and family. He played pool with the New England American Poolplayers Association and was a positive team player who encouraged his teammates to enjoy the game.
Kin is survived by his mother Bettejane, his wife of 33 years Lois, his two sons, Evan and Ethan, his three sisters, Michelle Meyers, Sheri Colby, and Denise Lucia, in addition, his three nephews, Michael Meyers Jr., Eric Lucia, Craig Blais, and two nieces, Stephanie Lucia, and Charity Brown, plus, five great-nephews, Aiden Lucia, Bruce Lucia, Landon Tyning, Emmett DeChristopher, Axl Lucia and one great-niece, Khloe Velez, as well as his best friend Steven Boucher.
Services will be scheduled for a time when the present issues have passed until that time please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. Mitchell Funeral Home is handling arrangement. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 26, 2020.