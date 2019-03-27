Kirk A. Parsons, 82, The Villages, Florida passed away on March 23, 2019 at The Villages Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Kirk was born on June 22, 1936 in Northampton, Massachusetts to his parents Josiah Waite, Jr. and Agnes (Adams) Parsons. Mr. Parsons was the former Owner of J.W. Parsons & Son, Inc. in Hatfield, Massachusetts, which was an authorized Dealer of International Harvester Farming Equipment. He and his beloved wife Shirley relocated to Florida in 1984. He was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed tinkering on old motors on high-end vehicles. He was a former member of The Kiwanis Club of Northampton, Massachusetts which supported the local soap box derby, where his grandson won third place in the world championship. He is survived by his loving children: Beverly LaBonte of Anthem, AZ, Michael Brousseau of Rincon, GA, Jeffrey Parsons of Florence, MA and Lisa Brousseau of Sanford, ME; 9 grandchildren: Tamarah Brousseau, Merissa Brousseau, Erica Simmons, Alisha Eighmy, Nadine Roberts, Ashley Parsons, Adam Parsons, Ali Ibrahim and Yasmine Ibrahim; 5 great-grandchildren: Genavieve Simmons, Conner Roberts, Gracie Roberts, Mackenzie Lovorne and Olivia Roberts and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Edward Parsons, a son, Rick Brousseau and his beloved wife, Shirley Parsons who passed away on July 23, 2016. As per Kirk's wishes there will be no services, but he will be placed to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Ocala, Florida with his beloved wife Shirley. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in Kirk's name to Cornerstone Hospice at www.cshopice.org. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019