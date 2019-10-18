Kornell R. Nash, owner of Nash Dinosaur Tracks in Granby, MA, passed away on October 12th after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Carlton S. Nash and Phebe Wright Nash. Kornell was born in Holyoke, MA on August 16th, 1954 and was a life-long resident of Granby. Nash Dinosaur Tracks, started by his father in 1939, has been in existence for eighty years.
After graduating from Granby High School, he obtained a bachelor's degree in Business from Iowa State University and a master's degree in Religious Studies from Wheaton College in Illinois.
He traveled extensively in the Midwest and to Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Rome, Florence, and Venice. An active church-goer, he visited the Holy Land several times.
Kornell immensely enjoyed wintering at the home of a cousin, John D. Morgan, of Sarasota, Florida, where he spent most days exploring the beaches and playing golf. He also enjoyed visiting Vermont year-round.
He leaves behind two brothers, Charles and Carlton, as well as three nephews, a grand-niece, many cousins and friends.
There will be a private graveside service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made to the .
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019