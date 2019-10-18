Kornell R. Nash

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kornell R. Nash.
Service Information
Douglass Funeral Home
87 North Pleasant Street
Amherst, MA
01002
(413)-253-3407
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kornell R. Nash, owner of Nash Dinosaur Tracks in Granby, MA, passed away on October 12th after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Carlton S. Nash and Phebe Wright Nash. Kornell was born in Holyoke, MA on August 16th, 1954 and was a life-long resident of Granby. Nash Dinosaur Tracks, started by his father in 1939, has been in existence for eighty years.

After graduating from Granby High School, he obtained a bachelor's degree in Business from Iowa State University and a master's degree in Religious Studies from Wheaton College in Illinois.

He traveled extensively in the Midwest and to Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Rome, Florence, and Venice. An active church-goer, he visited the Holy Land several times.

Kornell immensely enjoyed wintering at the home of a cousin, John D. Morgan, of Sarasota, Florida, where he spent most days exploring the beaches and playing golf. He also enjoyed visiting Vermont year-round.

He leaves behind two brothers, Charles and Carlton, as well as three nephews, a grand-niece, many cousins and friends.

There will be a private graveside service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made to the .

Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations