Kri Hem Inglese died peacefully on March 9, 2020 at the Jack Bryne Hospice Center in Lebanon, NH after a two year battle with



Kri was born in 1975 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and raised in Leverett and Amherst, MA. She studied ballet and participated in many productions of the Amherst Ballet. Kri graduated from the Amherst Regional High School in 1992. After spending one year at Bard College, she transferred to the University of Massachusetts. She graduated with a BA in 1996, majoring in psychology with a Minor in Fine Arts and Spanish.



Kri eventually left for San Francisco and studied fashion illustration, clothing construction and fashion business at the Academy of Art University. While living in San Francisco, she mentored inner city and disadvantaged youth using photography as a vehicle at the Harvey Milk School of the Arts. She was awarded a CPI Certification from the Crisis Prevention Institute and a Mediation and Conflict Resolution Certificate from the San Francisco Community Board.



She was the founder and designer of Little Hem, an online business selling handmade clothes and toys. It ran from 2010-2018. Her products were bought around the world and gave delight to the young and old alike.



For the past three years, she was a Special Education Paraeducater at the Sunapee Central Elementary School, a job she greatly enjoyed. She cherished spending time with the students and her colleagues.



She leaves behind her beloved son, Colby, her parents, Tullio and Judith Inglese, her brother, Tam, her two sisters, Francesca and Ariana, and their husbands, Jan and Kyle, and her niece, Sofie, and nephews, James, Teo and Senne.



A Memorial Service is planned for the beginning of June in Sunapee, NH.

