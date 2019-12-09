Krista Diane Geis. 59, of Northampton passed away Saturday December 7 at Baystate Medical Center. She was born in Northampton on July 12, 1960 to Harold and Constance (Whitney) Geis. She was a graduate of Northampton High School and the Albany School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse at the VA Medical Center in Leeds. She leaves her brothers Dana of Florence and Peter of Easthampton, several nieces and nephews and her beloved parrot, Jimmy. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019