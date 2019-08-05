Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristin Elizabeth Sackett. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Kristin Elizabeth Sackett of Chicopee, Massachusetts died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Kristin was a mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. She found profound joy her daughter Yainelyz and in helping others.



Kristin was born on October 31, 1969 in Northampton, Massachusetts to David and Christina Sackett. She spent her early childhood in Hadley, Massachusetts and graduated from Amherst Pelham Regional High School in 1987. She attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst where she was a dedicated and enthusiastic piccolo player in the UMass marching band. After obtaining a degree in psychology, she moved to Honolulu and attended the University Of Hawaii School Of Social Work where she obtained a MSW. Kristin returned to the mainland in 1996 and began a life dedicated to helping others. She provided services in early intervention, at the Crisis Hotline, at the Providence Hospital in Holyoke, and by individual psychotherapy. Kristin was drawn to helping the individuals who needed the most help.



Kristin was an intelligent, compassionate, and funny individual. She enjoyed bird-watching and family vacations. She spent time on the coast of Maine, on the beaches of Rhode Island, and throughout Western Massachusetts. She is intensely loved and greatly missed by friends, family, and those she left behind.



Kristin's calm, sensitive, and stoic nature got her through a long illness. Her consistent desire to help others allowed her to connect with friends and family. She found joy with her family, most especially her daughter Yainelyz.



Kristin is survived by her daughter Yainelyz; her parents David and Christina Sackett; her sister Jane Sackett; her niece Charlotte Sackett; and several generations of cousins.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 15 at 11 AM at the South Congregational Church in Amherst, Massachusetts. All are welcome. To honor Kristin's memory, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a College Scholarship Fund for Yainelyz. Donations can be sent to Peoples Bank 56 Amity Street Amherst, MA 01002 Attn: Jason Tobiasz.



