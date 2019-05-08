Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle Joseph (KJ) Ducharme. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Cummington Ball Field Main St. Cummington , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

- KYLE JOSEPH DUCHARME, 29, passed away the 3rd of May, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. He was born in Northampton on the 24th of March, 1990 to his parents, James Ducharme and Sherryl Wells.



Kyle attended Smith Vocational High school, he also attended Lincoln Tech in CT for welding and took a heavy equipment course at The Heavy Equipment Academy in NH.



He worked at Joyner's Dairy Farm, were he spent many productive years.



Kyle is a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Enlisting in 2009 he was first assigned to the First Marine Headquarters Group, Motor Transportation (1MHG MotorT). Kyle then transferred to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines in 2011. Kyle served with a Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) where he did a 10-month tour to many countries in the pacific region. Kyle was then Honorably Discharged in 2013.



Kyle loved being with his friends, where he will always be held in high regard for always bringing joy to others. Those who knew Kyle will be able to fondly recall his laughter for years to come.



While Kyle held his time with friends in high regard, his time spent with his nephew and nieces was held higher. He enjoyed being with them, and taking on the role of their Uncle was something he prided himself with.



When anyone was with Kyle, a sense of adventure was never hard to feel, as being spontaneous was never in short supply. Whether it was motocross, hiking, hanging out with friends, meeting new people or seeing new places, Kyle was up for anything.



Kyle was predeceased by his brother, Christopher Ducharme, at a very young age.



Kyle is survived by his wife, Alyssa Ducharme, his father, James Ducharme, his mother, Sherryl Wells, his brother, Corey Wells, and his nephew Logan and nieces Fiona and Blaze.



Many friends, family and loved ones will forever hold Kyle fondly in their hearts.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 11th at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton, beginning at 11am and the family will be receiving condolences until 3pm.



Following the calling hours, for those that wish to join in the celebration of Kyle's beloved life, there will be a Pig Roast held at the Cummington Ball Field, Main St., Cummington. This will begin immediately following the calling hours and will continue into the evening.



There will be a Veteran's Memorial Funeral held in honor of Kyle (KJ) Joseph Ducharme at a later date.



Flowers and all other condolences can be sent to the Ahearn Funeral Home, located at 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton.





