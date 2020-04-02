Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lalita Vishram Rege. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Lalita was born on February 12, 1934 as Sarala Lakshman Kulkarni to Dr. Lakshman and Urmila Kulkarni/ Ray in Kumta, Karnataka, India. She was the eldest of five siblings, Ashok, Rajani, Prafulla, Renuka, and grew up in Bombay, Maharastra, India. She graduated from Grant Medical College.



On May 11, 1961, she married Dr. Vishram Bhalchandra Rege whom she had known since childhood and took the married name Lalita Vishram Rege. Vishram immigrated to the US a few months later and Lalita followed with their infant son, Sundeep (Sandy) in 1963. They lived in Boston, MA and Pittsburgh, PA before settling in Providence, RI. She worked briefly at Lakeville Hospital and was a devoted wife and accomplished homemaker. She lovingly raised their three children, balancing both Indian and US cultures at a time when there were few Indians in the US. Lalita treated friends like family, opening her heart and her home, and easing transitions for many other Indian families. In 1973, she and Vishram gathered together families from their native Maharastra to create the New England Marathi Mandal, a regional organization of Marathi-speaking families. Lalita was skilled, creative, and resourceful. All her life she enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting, cooking, playing piano, and listening to classical music. She encouraged her children and grandchildren in academics and in the arts. After being widowed in 2012, Lalita came to live near her daughters, Maya and Sujata, in Northampton and then Amherst, MA where she lived the rest of her years.



Lalita valued family most of all. Her face always lit up when listening to her family making music, hearing of her grandchildren's interests and adventures, and seeing pictures of her first great grandchild. If our lives are measured by our words and deeds and by the love we instill in others, Lalita's life was abundant. We have always felt her unconditional love which continues to live on in all of us.



Lalita leaves behind her three children: Sandy (Mary) Rege. Maya (Nicholas, predeceased) Rege-Colt, and Sujata (Chip) Rege Konowitz. She will be dearly missed by her six beloved grandchildren: Michael (Jackie) & Anastasia Rege, Leland & Manali Rege-Colt, Chaitan & Vaishali Konowitz, and her great granddaughter Lena Sarala Rege. She will also be remembered by extended family in the US including Poonsook, Tanya, and Nils Rege and close family in India, especially her two surviving sisters, Rajani Nadkarni and Renuka Hattangadi.



A Hindu cremation ceremony was performed on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hillcrest Park Cemetery in Springfield, MA attended by only immediate family due to the covid-19/coronavirus pandemic protocols. A celebration of Lalita's life will be scheduled for this summer when we hope the world will be healthy and safe again.



