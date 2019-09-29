Lamont Evaine Allen Jr. was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 14,1987 & departed suddenly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was raised in Amherst, Ma. And attended A.R.H.S. then furthered his education by attending Job Core and Salter School becoming a medical assistant. Before his sudden departure, he was an outstanding employee of Bluegreen Resorts. Lamont leaves behind to cherish his memory his proud parents Lamont Allen Sr. and Michelle Lewis. His Grandparents Oscar Allen and Brenda Allen. His Brothers Michael and Jeremiah Lewis. His sisters Alexandria Allen and Serita Whitney and his Godchildren Yvonna Marie Stewart, Shurron Gilliam, and Samaritan Gilliam-Jones. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and so many others that will miss him immensely. Lamont was a man that marked the world in an unforgettable way and touched the hearts of so many.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, October 1st at 12:30pm at the South Amherst Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Amherst VFW on Main Street. Please join us in celebration of his life.
Thank you all and God Bless.
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019