Laraine Elaine (Turcotte) White passed away on Tuesday November 24, 2020. Born in Northampton, Massachusetts and resided in Easthampton, the daughter of the late Joseph A Turcotte and Loretta (Riel) Turcotte. She joins her soul mate, best friend, and beloved husband Clyde White who passed away November 2008.
Laraine had a passion for world traveling, dancing and the casino game Let it Ride. She was an active member of the Our Lady of the Valley (Immaculate Conception Church) of Easthampton until she was no longer physically able to attend.
She worked over 45 years as a Barber. She started her career in Holyoke as an apprentice and then moved on to Northampton and worked at Angelo's Barber Shop for many years until she took on the ownership of the business under the Angelo's name. Later the name was changed to Aaron's Barber Shop, until she closed the doors and retired from full time service at 80. Aaron's will always be remembered as best in the valley for numerous years. Laraine continued to work part time for two more years at Waves where she finally decided to hang up her shears. Laraine will always be remembered as a little lady with a big heart. She loved her family and all her grands and great grands, nieces and nephews.
Laraine was preceded in death by her brother Francis Turcotte of West Springfield, Armand Turcotte of Chicopee, her sister Anita Rheaume of South Hadley and sister Alice Nicholis of Texas. She is survived by her sister Yvonne Fuller of Concord MA. Sister-in-law Bertha Turcotte of West Springfield. Her children, Susan Kristek, Joanne Slattery, Terese Meuse, Gail Perrier, Alan Slattery and wife Susan Slattery, all of Easthampton. Donald Slattery and wife Lisa Slattery of Southampton, Thomas Slattery and wife Glenda Slattery of Beaufort South Carolina. Diane Jackson and Husband Ray Jackson of Florence, Ma. and a long list of 17 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.
Loraine funeral will be held on Wednesday December 2 at 8AM at Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St, Easthampton. Followed by a liturgy of Christian burial, 9AM at Our Lady of The Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street in Easthampton. Her burial will be private at The Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. Visitation will be held on December 1 Tuesday 5-7PM at the funeral home. Masks & social distancing required for all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.