Larry Songer, 71, died suddenly but peacefully at his home in Easthampton, Massachusetts on November 9, 2019.
Born on December 5, 1947 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to George and Opal (O'Brien) Songer of Norman, Oklahoma.
After moving to California, he graduated from Santa Rosa High School then attended college, and later became an Optical Coating Engineer.
He started a family in Huntington Beach, California then relocated east to Stony Brook, Long Island, New York and eventually settled in Easthampton, Massachusetts. He had been employed for many years with Kollmorgen Corporation in Northampton, Massachusetts before starting his own business: Optical Coating Technologies. He retired in 2012 but continued to work as a consultant.
He leaves behind his beloved wife and partner of 35 years, Mary (Shoro) Songer, along with his two children Kristina (Songer) Sears of Easthampton, and Jason Songer and wife Julia (Kos) Songer of Springfield, Massachusetts.
He was predeceased by their mother Cynthia (Cate) Songer.
He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Jessica Sears and Mason Moynihan both also of Easthampton, his sister Nancy Whistler of Texas, as well as his brother-in-law John Shoro and wife Sandy of Holden, Massachusetts, and his many relatives and friends.
Calling hours will be 11am - 1pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road in Northampton, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in his honor.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019